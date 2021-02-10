Dr. Karpoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD
Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Karpoff works at
Dr. Karpoff's Office Locations
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Ormc707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-1000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I visited 3 other breast surgeons. None of them were as professional, compassionate or confident as Dr. Karpoff. He spent an extremely long amount of time going over my diagnosis and answering questions. He never made me feel rushed. Because of my profession I've made some close friends with some of the most respected Dr's and medical staff in this area. When I asked them who they would recommend, they all answered Dr. Karpoff is the best in his field. I've heard from some people that his bedside manner is a bit rough but I never once felt that. I think that's probably what can be attributed to any low star reviews that other people left. To me, he is very no nonse and gives it to you straight. He does have a great sense of humor too. I am very grateful to Dr. Karpoff. I'm not the easiest patient. I am very scared of medical procedures. He got my through my darkest days. I will forever be grateful for that.
About Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164415188
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Dr. Karpoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karpoff has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karpoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.