Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Karpoff works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.