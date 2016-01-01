Dr. Howard Katzenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Katzenstein, MD
Dr. Howard Katzenstein, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316969512
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Chldns Hosp Of Pittsburgh
- Chldns Hosp Of Pittsburgh
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
