Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Kaufman works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 390-8593
  2. 2
    Huntington Colorectal Surgeons
    686 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 397-5896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr Kaufman is a wonderful Dr. He has a great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable in pelvic floor issues. Office staff is also excellent. 5 stars all the way!
    pasasdena , CA — Oct 19, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912939604
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

