Overview

Dr. Howard Klein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Gastro Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.