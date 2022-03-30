Overview of Dr. Howard Krauss, MD

Dr. Howard Krauss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Krauss works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.