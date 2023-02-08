See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (1045)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Howard Krein, PHD

Dr. Howard Krein, PHD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Krein works at Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics
    925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Big Ears Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Krein, PHD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1902817323
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Otolaryngology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Krein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Krein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krein works at Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Krein’s profile.

    1045 patients have reviewed Dr. Krein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

