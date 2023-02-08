Dr. Howard Krein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
Overview of Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Krein works at
Dr. Krein's Office Locations
-
1
Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krein?
Dr. Krein is professional, friendly & efficient. I’ve been a patient for quite a few years for cosmetic/injections & I’ve always been happy with the procedures & outcomes. Dr. Krein listens to what I want & offers his expert opinions on my ideas - in the end he achieves exactly what I want - a natural, refreshed look with minimal to no bruising. Expert!
About Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1902817323
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krein works at
Dr. Krein speaks Chinese.
1045 patients have reviewed Dr. Krein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.