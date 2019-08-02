Dr. Howard Kurtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kurtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtz's Office Locations
234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There are many doctors within the NY OBGYN group and Dr Kurtz is one of the better doctors. He has a pleasant, calm demeanor and goes above and beyond to thoroughly ask the right questions and advise you appropriately. He did not deliver me specifically but I would have been very happy if he did; I met with him postpartum for a handful of visits and he was very helpful. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Howard Kurtz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
