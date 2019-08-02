Overview of Dr. Howard Kurtz, MD

Dr. Howard Kurtz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.