Dr. Kurtzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Kurtzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Kurtzman, MD
Dr. Howard Kurtzman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Kurtzman's Office Locations
Howard M. Kurtaman M.d. P.A.27 Gamecock Ave Ste 203, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 852-9005
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurtzman has made a significant difference in my family's life. I truly appreciate him.
About Dr. Howard Kurtzman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205030558
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtzman.
