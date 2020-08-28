Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD
Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Kushnick's Office Locations
Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC400 N 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 433-0450
Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC3535 High Point Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have high regard for Dr. Kushnick & his assistants. But I was decidedly very unhappy with the staff behind the intake/outgo reception desk. Their attitudes need improvement, big time! I miss the old staff, before the merger. The new people are arrogant, run the desk like a bus station, and treat the seniors like they're annoyed that they have to deal with us. My appointment today, 8/27/2020, was rescheduled from 8/24/2020 because it got cancelled somehow. When I arrived there today, I was told that I didn't have an appointment! When I read my note about my conversation with Kate to Ms. Tattoo, all of a sudden, I was going to be allowed to keep the appt since I was there already anyway. I resent the fact that no one behind the desk smiles and makes people feel welcome. They use "you" a lot instead of names. A couple of them including Ms. Tattoo, the major domo?, were making catty remarks about a co-worker as though I wasn't right there listening. Someone needs to change!
About Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326093006
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kushnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushnick has seen patients for Glaucoma, Senile Cataracts and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.