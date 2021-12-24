Overview

Dr. Howard Lando, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Lando works at Medical Specialists of Northern Virginia Inc. in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.