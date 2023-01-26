Overview of Dr. Howard Lantner, MD

Dr. Howard Lantner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lantner works at Neurology Surgery in Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.