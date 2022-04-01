Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD
Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Dr. Lazarus' Office Locations
-
1
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers9200 Leesgate Rd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 895-2910
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazarus?
Seemed very caring. Explained what was to be done very well. Presented things very positive while still explaining there could be issues. Worked me in very quickly, which was very helpful.
About Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063411635
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Eye Inst|Wilmer Oph Inst
- Bethesda Eye Inst-St Louis
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Dr. Lazarus has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazarus speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.