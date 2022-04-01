Overview of Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD

Dr. Howard Lazarus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Lazarus works at Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.