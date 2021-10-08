Dr. Howard Levite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Levite, MD
Dr. Howard Levite, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center65 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Pomona, NJ 08240 Directions (609) 748-7089
Atlantic Care Physicians Group318 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-9900
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center1925 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Directions (609) 441-7085
Atlanticare Physician Group517 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 677-7776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Levite, is by far excellent as a Cardiologist with his very calm, friendly attention to his patients. He listens and puts concern with his professionalism on your explanation to make your quality of life great.
- Washington University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levite has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levite speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levite.
