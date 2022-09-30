Overview of Dr. Howard Levy, MD

Dr. Howard Levy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Levy works at Emory Orthopaedics And Spine Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.