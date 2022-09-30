Dr. Howard Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Levy, MD
Dr. Howard Levy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
- 2 59 Executive Park South NE Ste 3000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and prompt. Very pleasant. Clean.
About Dr. Howard Levy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437251162
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
