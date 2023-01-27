Dr. Howard Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, St. Francis Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7123
-
2
Minor & James Medical Pllc1200 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 462-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- St. Francis Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr. Lewis is the BEST!
About Dr. Howard Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518041235
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.