Overview of Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM

Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Liebeskind works at Howard F Liebeskind DPM in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liebeskind's Office Locations

  1
    Howard F Liebeskind DPM
    7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 210, West Hills, CA 91307 (818) 347-9806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 25, 2017
    BARBARA AVERY in Canoga Park — May 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518013788
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebeskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebeskind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liebeskind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liebeskind works at Howard F Liebeskind DPM in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Liebeskind’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebeskind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebeskind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebeskind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebeskind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.