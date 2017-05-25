Overview of Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM

Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Liebeskind works at Howard F Liebeskind DPM in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.