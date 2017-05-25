Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebeskind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM
Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Liebeskind works at
Dr. Liebeskind's Office Locations
Howard F Liebeskind DPM7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 210, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 347-9806
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liebeskind is compassionate and competent and I have complete confidence in him. He is friendly and has a staff who are competent and understanding. I would not even consider going to anyone else.
About Dr. Howard Liebeskind, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1518013788
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Liebeskind speaks Spanish.
