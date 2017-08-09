Overview

Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Lipkin works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.