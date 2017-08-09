See All Dermatologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO

Dermatology
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Lipkin works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkston Office
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 620-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Brighton Dermatology & Regenesis
    6888 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 09, 2017
    Dr. Lipkin has been my dermatologist for several years and would highly recommend him to anyone! I have also been seen by both of his PA's which I would also recommend. His staff is very friendly and knowledgeable which is wonderful.
    Howell, MI — Aug 09, 2017
    About Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326130592
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University / Beaumont Health|University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey - Newark NJ
    • Deaconess Medical Center (Formerly Normandy Osteopathic Hospital South)
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

