Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Locations
Clarkston Office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Brighton Dermatology & Regenesis6888 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 220-4422Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipkin has been my dermatologist for several years and would highly recommend him to anyone! I have also been seen by both of his PA's which I would also recommend. His staff is very friendly and knowledgeable which is wonderful.
About Dr. Howard Lipkin, DO
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / Beaumont Health|University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey - Newark NJ
- Deaconess Medical Center (Formerly Normandy Osteopathic Hospital South)
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Dr. Lipkin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipkin.
