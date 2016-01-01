See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brookline, MA
Dr. Howard Liu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Liu, MD

Dr. Howard Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at AMERICAN CHINESE MEDICAL CENTER PC in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

    American Chinese Medical Center PC
    1842 Beacon St Ste 302, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 730-8989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Howard Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1790700276
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at AMERICAN CHINESE MEDICAL CENTER PC in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

