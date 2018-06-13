Dr. Louis Howard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Howard, DPM
Overview of Dr. Louis Howard, DPM
Dr. Louis Howard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
- 1 81 Elizabeth St Ste 301, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8092
Howard Louis Dpm PC40 Elizabeth St Ste 509, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-8092
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was a walk-in with a large growth on my foot. He explained it was a cyst and treated it accordingly, diagnosed and treated another problem which I didn't know I had (blackened toenail which turned out to be fungus), and then spent another 5 minutes showing me stretches to do since we talked about rock climbing and running... giving me an incredible amount of time and attention, all while he had a waiting room full of patients. He is funny, genuinely caring and made my visit exception.
About Dr. Louis Howard, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
