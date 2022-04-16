Dr. Howard Mandell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Mandell, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Mandell, MD
Dr. Howard Mandell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell's Office Locations
Metrolina Neurological Assoc PA200 Herlong Ave S Ste H, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-6135
Metrolina Neurodiagnostic Center LLC127 Professional Park Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 366-6135
- 3 7666 Charlotte Hwy Ste 220, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (803) 578-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good He takes his time and asks questions about what is your issues and explains what he's doing as he goes. I recommend him highly he doesn't rush you in and out
About Dr. Howard Mandell, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316939697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.