Dr. Howard Marcus, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Marcus, MD
Dr. Howard Marcus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
Community Care Center for Women9124 Columbia Ave Ste A, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 440-7025
Munster Radiology Group901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marcus, Deanna, Deb, and Melissa are amazing for any Obstetrics or Gynecology needs...but Dr Marcus and his team are an absolute MUST if you have female issues or are going through infertility treatments. I admit I am a hot mess when it comes to female issues and I am going through IVF and add on top of that the IVF clinic I go to is out of state, and I always feel bad but never once has Dr Marcus or his team been rude, they have been very compassionate....which is exactly what any woman needs especially going through IVF. When I started my IVF journey I wanted to make sure I found the right OBGYN for me. Very happy to say I found that Dr and his support team
About Dr. Howard Marcus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972585842
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
