Overview

Dr. Howard Maunus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Maunus works at Gastro Health in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.