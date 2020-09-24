Dr. Howard Maunus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maunus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Maunus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Maunus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Maunus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Stuart1141 SE Indian St Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 781-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maunus?
Dr. Mauns has been nothing but excellent bin going to him about fifteen year, never rushes you an explains everything tells you if you have any questions or worries tell me, I'm glad to help you. I've never had a problem.
About Dr. Howard Maunus, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679548309
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maunus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maunus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maunus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maunus works at
Dr. Maunus has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maunus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Maunus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maunus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maunus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maunus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.