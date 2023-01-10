Dr. Howard Melvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Melvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Melvin, MD
Dr. Howard Melvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Melvin works at
Dr. Melvin's Office Locations
Southwest Ohio Eye Physicians Inc.3131 Harvey Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 861-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, thoughtful, excellent listener, understood my concerns, had a good solution, took time to listen to my concerns, treated me like a human being ( actually looked at me when I was talking instead of just at his computer). I have recommended him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Howard Melvin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melvin works at
Dr. Melvin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melvin speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Melvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melvin.
