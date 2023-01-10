Overview of Dr. Howard Melvin, MD

Dr. Howard Melvin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Melvin works at Southwest Ohio Eye Physicians Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.