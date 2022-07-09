Dr. Howard Mertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Mertz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Mertz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Mertz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists4230 Harding Pike Ste 309, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mertz?
The staff made me feel really comfortable. Very nice ladies! thanks John 7/8/22
About Dr. Howard Mertz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649278474
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of California, Los Angeles
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins|Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mertz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mertz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mertz works at
Dr. Mertz has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mertz speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.