Dr. Howard Mertz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Mertz works at Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.