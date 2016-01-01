Dr. Howard Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Matilda, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.
Geisinger Pharmacy132 Abigail Ln, Port Matilda, PA 16870 Directions (800) 230-4565Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Family Health Assoc of Lewistown Hosp27 Sandy Ln Ste 270, Lewistown, PA 17044 Directions (717) 242-7981
State College Urologic Associates Inc.905 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-8418
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215955489
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
