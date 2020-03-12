Overview

Dr. Howard Minami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Minami works at HOWARD S MINAMI MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.