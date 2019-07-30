Dr. Howard Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Mintz, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Mintz, MD
Dr. Howard Mintz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Irvine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Mintz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mintz's Office Locations
-
1
Howard M. Mintz MD Pllc10501 N Central Expy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-8447
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mintz?
Very efficient and to the point. I love the fact he gives you a copy of everything he said. In one visit he diagnosed part of my problem and gave steps to correct. The diagnosis and steps worked! He ordered a necessary test and found an issue my primary care doc had never even looked into. Both my husband and I are very pleased with his care and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Howard Mintz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073576369
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of California at Irvine - Long Beach VA
- University of California Medical Center
- Univeristy of California at Irvine
- University of California At Irvine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz works at
Dr. Mintz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mintz speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.