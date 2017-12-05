Overview

Dr. Howard Monsour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Monsour works at Hood Medical Group in Granbury, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.