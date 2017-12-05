Dr. Howard Monsour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Monsour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Monsour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Monsour works at
Hood Medical Group1308 Paluxy Rd Ste 300, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3978
B I M C6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Dr. Howard Monsour is a knowledgeable caring Dr. I would refer him and I'm glad he's in Granbury.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Nebr
- New York Med College|New York Medical College
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
