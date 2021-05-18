Dr. Howard Newhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Newhouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Newhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Newhouse works at
Howard K Newhouse MD2405 AVENUE P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 891-1500
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Newhouse for the past 15 years. He's an Excellent Cardiologist who cares about his patients to have a Better quality of Life. He one of the Best of the Best in my Book! Thankyou, Dr.Newhouse! Sincerely, Russel Siegel
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- N Shore Univ Hosp
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch Hosp
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Newhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newhouse has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newhouse speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newhouse.
