Dr. Oriba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Howard Oriba, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Oriba, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Oriba works at
Locations
Friedman Eye Center798 Cass St Ste 204, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 233-6474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It pays to know your own body— if anything seems suspicious. He does very quick exams that seem less than thorough but will tell you right away about something you point out. From that perspective he comes across as very experienced. He does have obvious staff turnover; different assistants come and go. Definitely not the warm, relaxed personality of the late Dr Lo, whom he succeeded. Dr Oriba keeps the appointment very professional, which can feel a bit cold.
About Dr. Howard Oriba, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1891781530
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatopathology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oriba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oriba works at
Dr. Oriba speaks Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oriba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oriba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oriba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oriba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.