Dr. Howard Oriba, MD

Dermatopathology
3.3 (10)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Oriba, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Oriba works at Friedman Eye Center in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Friedman Eye Center
    798 Cass St Ste 204, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 233-6474

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Rosacea
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 15, 2021
    It pays to know your own body— if anything seems suspicious. He does very quick exams that seem less than thorough but will tell you right away about something you point out. From that perspective he comes across as very experienced. He does have obvious staff turnover; different assistants come and go. Definitely not the warm, relaxed personality of the late Dr Lo, whom he succeeded. Dr Oriba keeps the appointment very professional, which can feel a bit cold.
    About Dr. Howard Oriba, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1891781530
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oriba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oriba works at Friedman Eye Center in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oriba’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oriba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oriba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oriba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oriba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

