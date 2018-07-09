Overview

Dr. Howard Pastrich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Pastrich works at Great South Bay Endoscopy Center LLC in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.