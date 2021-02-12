Overview of Dr. Howard Perofsky, MD

Dr. Howard Perofsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Perofsky works at PEROFSKY, HOWARD J, M.D. in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.