Dr. Howard Perofsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Perofsky's Office Locations
Perofsky, Howard J, M.d.682 Hemlock St Ste 230, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-4847
Houston Family Health LLC116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 742-4847
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon! I had a breast reduction and I feel so much better. Thank you Dr. Perofsky!
About Dr. Howard Perofsky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013918457
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perofsky has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.