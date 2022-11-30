Overview of Dr. Howard Place, MD

Dr. Howard Place, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Place works at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.