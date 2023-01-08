Overview of Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD

Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Pomeranz works at Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.