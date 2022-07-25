See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Howard Popp, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Popp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Popp works at Victory Pain Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victory Pain Center
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 114, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 275-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital

  View other providers who treat Headache
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2022
    I receive epidural injections under sedation by Dr. Popp. He is amazing! I always feel safe and I trust his expertise fully! He is only affiliated with the best surgical centers and my procedures go perfectly. The injections give me months of pain relief. He really knows what he is doing. He is kind, professional and compassionate. Highly recommend!
    September Christos — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Popp, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174586903
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    • Johns Hopkins
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Columbia University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popp has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

