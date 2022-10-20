See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Howard Quint, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (19)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Quint, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Quint works at Jon B Olson MD in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olson Jon B MD
    21616 76th Ave W Ste 209, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 774-5163
    Hope Family Medical Clinic Pllc
    7614 195th St SW Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 774-5163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Quint, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497984850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quint has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quint. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

