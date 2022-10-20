Overview

Dr. Howard Quint, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Quint works at Jon B Olson MD in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.