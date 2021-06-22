Dr. Howard Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Reichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Reichman, MD
Dr. Howard Reichman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Reichman's Office Locations
Utah Neurological Clinic1055 N 300 W Ste 400, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Timpanogos Regional Hospital750 W 800 N, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6000Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Reichman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932123940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Reichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reichman speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichman.
