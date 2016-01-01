Dr. Howard Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Richard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Richard, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8667Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841218963
- Johns Hopkins Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
