See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Howard Richard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Richard, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Richard, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Richard works at University Of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-8667
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    419 W Redwood St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Liver Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Atherosclerosis
Liver Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richard?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Richard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Richard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richard to family and friends

    Dr. Richard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Richard, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841218963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richard works at University Of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Richard’s profile.

    Dr. Richard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Richard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.