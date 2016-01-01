Overview

Dr. Howard Richard, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Richard works at University Of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.