Dr. Howard Riina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Riina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Neurosurgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Riina is a pioneer in his field of neurosurgery. I had a very complex brain issue and had seen multiple neurosurgeons to figure out a course of action. None of the previous neurosurgeons gave me good advice like Dr Riina did. Ultimately got the surgery done and it saved my life. Dr Riina answered all my questions and put me and my family at ease given the situation.
About Dr. Howard Riina, MD
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neuro Institute
- University Of Pa
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Riina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Riina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Riina has seen patients for Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm.
Dr. Riina speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Riina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
