Overview of Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM

Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Roesen works at Eagle Harbor Medical Associates in Carrollton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.