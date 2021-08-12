See All Podiatrists in Carrollton, VA
Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Carrollton, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM

Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. Roesen works at Eagle Harbor Medical Associates in Carrollton, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roesen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton, VA
    13609 Carrollton Blvd Ste 11, Carrollton, VA 23314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 238-9600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Affiliated Podiatrists, P.C.
    754 McGuire Pl, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 599-5710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Hampton, VA
    2210 Executive Dr Ste E, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 896-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Great visit. Always very informative. The office folks are friendly and understanding.
    Cruz — Aug 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM
    About Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790721223
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

