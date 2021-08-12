Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM
Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Roesen's Office Locations
Carrollton, VA13609 Carrollton Blvd Ste 11, Carrollton, VA 23314 Directions (757) 238-9600Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Affiliated Podiatrists, P.C.754 McGuire Pl, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 599-5710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hampton, VA2210 Executive Dr Ste E, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 896-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Always very informative. The office folks are friendly and understanding.
About Dr. Howard Roesen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790721223
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
