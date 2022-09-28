Overview

Dr. Howard Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Advanced Dermatology LLC in Norwich, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.