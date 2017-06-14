Overview

Dr. Howard Rosenman, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rosenman works at Rosenman & Leventhal, PC in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.