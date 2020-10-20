Overview of Dr. Howard Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Howard Rosenthal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.