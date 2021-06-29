See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Howard Rosner, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Rosner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rosner works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 512, Philadelphia, PA 19107
  2. 2
    Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia
    1809 W Oregon Ave Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr Rosner is the most compassionate doctor that I have ever met. I am so happy to be under is care.
    Silvana — Jun 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Rosner, DO
    About Dr. Howard Rosner, DO

    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1063481398
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Rosner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosner works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

