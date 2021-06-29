Dr. Howard Rosner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rosner, DO
Overview
Dr. Howard Rosner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1015 Chestnut St Ste 512, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1809 W Oregon Ave Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosner is the most compassionate doctor that I have ever met. I am so happy to be under is care.
About Dr. Howard Rosner, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital (now closed)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosner speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.
