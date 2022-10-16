Overview of Dr. Howard Routman, DO

Dr. Howard Routman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Orthopedic Hospital|The Hughston Clinic and Sports Medicine Foundation



Dr. Routman works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.