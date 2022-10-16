Dr. Howard Routman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Routman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Routman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Routman, DO
Dr. Howard Routman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Orthopedic Hospital|The Hughston Clinic and Sports Medicine Foundation
Dr. Routman works at
Dr. Routman's Office Locations
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Palm Beach Gardens900 Village Square Xing Ste, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 453-2674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 453-2675
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 299-4303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- One Health
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
5 years ago Dr Routman repaired a torn rotator cuff surgery that another physician in Wellington screwed up so badly he deserved to be in court honestly. Today that shoulder is amazingly strong. I love Dr. Routman and his staff. I am planning on my 3rd yes third surgery consult with him for my second left arm this week!
About Dr. Howard Routman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1982703872
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orthopedic Hospital|The Hughston Clinic and Sports Medicine Foundation
- Pennsylvania Hospital|Philadelphia College of Orthopaedic Medicine
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
