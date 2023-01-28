Overview

Dr. Howard Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Rubin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Hillcrest in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.