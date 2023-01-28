Dr. Howard Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rubin, MD
Dr. Howard Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Hillcrest12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 386-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rubin is the best. I really appreciate how he takes his time and is very thorough in his exams.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Pediatrics
- Tex Chldns Hosps|Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.