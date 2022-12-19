Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudominer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rudominer works at
Locations
Howard S. Rudominer, M.D., P.A.59 SPRINGBROOK RD, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 716-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudy has a wealth of knowledge and experience in his medical fields. He does a great job with patient follow up and advocacy, both of which were very helpful for me. You feel that he genuinely cares about his patients and getting results. I appreciate his approach with prescription drugs, being careful to not overprescribe and making adjustments based on observations and patient feedback. I would recommend him to anyone else who is seeking help
About Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1558400390
Education & Certifications
- Kings Co Hospital Suny Brooklyn
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Queen's Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Rutgers U
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Rudominer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudominer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudominer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudominer.
