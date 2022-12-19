See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rudominer works at Howard S. Rudominer, M.D., P.A. in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard S. Rudominer, M.D., P.A.
    59 SPRINGBROOK RD, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 716-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Rudy has a wealth of knowledge and experience in his medical fields. He does a great job with patient follow up and advocacy, both of which were very helpful for me. You feel that he genuinely cares about his patients and getting results. I appreciate his approach with prescription drugs, being careful to not overprescribe and making adjustments based on observations and patient feedback. I would recommend him to anyone else who is seeking help
    — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558400390
    Education & Certifications

    • Kings Co Hospital Suny Brooklyn
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • Queen's Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Rutgers U
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Rudominer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudominer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudominer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudominer works at Howard S. Rudominer, M.D., P.A. in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rudominer’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudominer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudominer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudominer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudominer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

