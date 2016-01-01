Overview of Dr. Howard Ruskin, MD

Dr. Howard Ruskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Ruskin works at Associates M.D in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.