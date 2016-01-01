Dr. Howard Ruskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Ruskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Ruskin-mccormick Mds PA350 NW 84th Ave Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-9444
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Ruskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruskin has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruskin.
