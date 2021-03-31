Dr. Howard Sacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Sacher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Sacher, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Sacher works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology and Internal Medicine Associates510 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2626
- 2 101 Grand Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2626
- 3 100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 101, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 627-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacher?
I have never had a Doctor be so caring yet so professional. He takes the time to listen and never rushes the visit. I wish that could us him as our Primary Care doctor as well. We have such great respect and admiration for Dr. Sacher, and would recommend him HIGHLY !!
About Dr. Howard Sacher, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1922169044
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacher works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.