Dr. Howard Safran, MD

Hematology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Safran, MD

Dr. Howard Safran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Safran works at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Newport, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 222-2881
  2. 2
    Rhode Island Hospital
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-4830
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Rhode Island Hospital
    1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 793-7151
  4. 4
    Newport Hospital
    11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 845-1998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2020
    He is a wonderful doctor always has a smile and takes the time to explain everything to you he is our hero saved my husbands life a few times by catching the cancer early he will always have a special place in our hearts dont ever change Dr. Safran your the greatest
    norman and debra morin — Feb 16, 2020
    About Dr. Howard Safran, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982616744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Safran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safran has seen patients for Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Safran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

