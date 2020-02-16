Overview of Dr. Howard Safran, MD

Dr. Howard Safran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Safran works at Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Newport, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.